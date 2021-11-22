Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Altus Midstream Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altus Midstream in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ALTM opened at $63.54 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $91.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 3.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 30,416 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

