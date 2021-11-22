Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Boosted by US Capital Advisors

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for DT Midstream in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DT Midstream’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02).

A number of other research firms have also commented on DTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

NYSE DTM opened at $47.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35. DT Midstream has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789,542 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,520,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,433,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $102,244,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $101,747,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

