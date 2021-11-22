Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Raised by Piper Sandler

HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for HollyFrontier in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HFC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. HollyFrontier’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 491.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

