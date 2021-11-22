Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Raised by Analyst

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, November 18th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMP. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

MMP opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $39.93 and a 1-year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SL Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the third quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.