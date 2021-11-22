Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) Increased by Analyst

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Ventyx Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $21.90 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

