Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 4.86%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on JJSF. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $144.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.77. J & J Snack Foods has a one year low of $140.27 and a one year high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.24%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

