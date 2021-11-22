Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Target Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $15.29 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $250.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.81 and a 200 day moving average of $243.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 20.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

