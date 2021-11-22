Qcash (QC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $182.68 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $68.75 million and approximately $182.68 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00069707 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.53 or 0.00090784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.27 or 0.07280851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,936.83 or 1.00119310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

