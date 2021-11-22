QLC Chain Price Tops $0.0328 on Major Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $647,887.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0328 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00069662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00073905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.19 or 0.07275775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.49 or 1.00006415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.