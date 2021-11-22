Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.78. Qorvo posted earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $11.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $11.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.26 to $13.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.61.

Qorvo stock opened at $155.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $145.41 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.71.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

