Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 326,047 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises about 1.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.65% of Qorvo worth $121,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after buying an additional 666,505 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $93,205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Qorvo by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Qorvo by 24.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,991,000 after purchasing an additional 233,289 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,860,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,142,000 after purchasing an additional 212,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.71. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.41 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

