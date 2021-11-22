Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Capitalization Tops $23.38 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $23.38 million and approximately $86,494.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,161.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.54 or 0.07255086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.13 or 0.00368808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $550.87 or 0.00980882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00085556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.00410288 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00272931 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,356,367 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.