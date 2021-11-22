Qubitica Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last week, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $219.23 or 0.00388120 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000079 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001397 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $674.38 or 0.01193888 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Qubitica

QBIT is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

