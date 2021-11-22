QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of QuickLogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 73.38% and a negative net margin of 93.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 6,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $36,644.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $40,408. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

