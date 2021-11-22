QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Cap Reaches $111.82 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $341.84 or 0.00597958 BTC on major exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $111.82 million and $19.99 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068957 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00073716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00091039 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.71 or 0.07267518 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,961.97 or 0.99639138 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

