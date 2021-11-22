Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Up 17.8% in October

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 3,040,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 494,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Quidel stock opened at $152.50 on Monday. Quidel has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.20.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after buying an additional 423,990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,827,000 after buying an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Quidel by 1,982.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after buying an additional 338,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quidel by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 245,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

