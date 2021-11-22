Quiztok Reaches Market Cap of $56.03 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Quiztok has a market cap of $56.03 million and $53.04 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok (QTCON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,600,161,617 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

