Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 7,228 shares.The stock last traded at $8.92 and had previously closed at $8.79.

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

