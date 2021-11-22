Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the October 14th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $784,350. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RADI opened at $17.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RADI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

