Rage Fan Price Tops $0.0259 on Major Exchanges (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $89,248.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00069662 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00073905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00091406 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,136.19 or 0.07275775 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,852.49 or 1.00006415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

