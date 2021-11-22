Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Reaches $3.02 on Top Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00005304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $84.08 million and $1.72 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00073797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00091256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.11 or 0.07291508 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,147.05 or 1.00210846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 27,801,698 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

