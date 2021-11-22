Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Down 16.4% in October

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 339,800 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the October 14th total of 406,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ramaco Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ METC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,608. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. Ramaco Resources has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.22 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall Whittaker Atkins sold 57,575 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $890,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $2,329,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,966,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 632.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 198,327 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

