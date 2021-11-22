RAMP (RAMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.96 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. RAMP has a market capitalization of $110.05 million and $10.96 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00046972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.58 or 0.00229156 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00088356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 395,766,494 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

