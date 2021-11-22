Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $34.06

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.06, but opened at $33.00. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

RANI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RANI. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $385,000.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

