Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,022,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the October 14th total of 881,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 510,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Shares of REEMF opened at $0.96 on Monday. Rare Element Resources has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 million, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of -1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75.
About Rare Element Resources
