Rarible (RARI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.79 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.26 or 0.00031915 BTC on exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $97.10 million and $6.79 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rarible has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00047551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.98 or 0.00227149 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00088254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,316,734 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

