Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,980.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $2,980.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069713 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00074127 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.78 or 0.00091509 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.12 or 0.07262077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.28 or 0.99892171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

