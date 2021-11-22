Ravencoin Classic One Day Trading Volume Hits $36,987.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $36,987.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,161.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,074.54 or 0.07255086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.13 or 0.00368808 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.87 or 0.00980882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00085556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.42 or 0.00410288 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00272931 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,117,075,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

