Raydium 1-Day Volume Tops $104.50 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $9.92 or 0.00017427 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $757.51 million and approximately $104.50 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00073606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00091271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.49 or 0.07225593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,764.57 or 0.99686063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,335,435 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

