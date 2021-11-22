Raymond James Analysts Give Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) a C$12.00 Price Target

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a C$12.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HBM. Indl Alliance S reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.60 to C$8.60 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.74.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.74. 1,797,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,585. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.44. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$451.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.