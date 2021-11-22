Raymond James Initiates Coverage on GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS)

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GFS. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS opened at $62.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. GlobalFoundries has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $67.90.

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

