Raymond James Upgrades Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to “Strong-Buy”

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $18.09 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.45.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $194,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 48,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $917,590.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,616 shares of company stock worth $1,145,083 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

