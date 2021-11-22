Raymond James Weighs in on Goodfood Market Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Goodfood Market in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Raymond James also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$79.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.43 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

