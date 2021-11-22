Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Real Matters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Raymond James also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Real Matters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

