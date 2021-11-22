Realio Network Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and $140,183.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069146 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00073606 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00091271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.49 or 0.07225593 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,764.57 or 0.99686063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

