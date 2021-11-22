Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Klöckner & Co SE (KCO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR: KCO):

11/10/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €9.20 ($10.45) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/4/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €10.00 ($11.36) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/4/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €16.10 ($18.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/3/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €13.00 ($14.77) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

11/3/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €15.50 ($17.61) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/3/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €14.80 ($16.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/28/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €9.00 ($10.23) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/22/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €10.00 ($11.36) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/11/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €14.80 ($16.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/7/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €16.10 ($18.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/28/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €16.10 ($18.30) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/27/2021 – Klöckner & Co SE was given a new €14.90 ($16.93) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €10.49 ($11.92) on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €5.79 ($6.57) and a 52 week high of €13.49 ($15.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 2.26.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

