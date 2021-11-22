Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Now Covered by BTIG Research

Equities research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RDBX. B. Riley began coverage on Redbox in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Redbox in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RDBX stock opened at 13.09 on Monday. Redbox has a twelve month low of 9.12 and a twelve month high of 27.22.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

