Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $50.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Redfin traded as low as $42.04 and last traded at $42.04, with a volume of 11592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RDFN. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.23.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,476,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $80,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $4,713,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after buying an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,277,000 after buying an additional 2,409,821 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,388,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

