RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Stock Price Up 2.3%

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) shares rose 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 27,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 76,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

KUT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial lifted their target price on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.61. The company has a market cap of C$69.47 million and a P/E ratio of -28.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.82.

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.86 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RediShred Capital Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RediShred Capital Company Profile (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

