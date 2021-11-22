Refinable Price Down 7.5% This Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000632 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a total market cap of $15.30 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refinable has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,250.62 or 0.07210919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,588.13 or 0.97694677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

