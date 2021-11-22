Refinable Reaches Market Cap of $15.35 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Refinable has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00073747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.10 or 0.07292689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,579.47 or 0.99856326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.