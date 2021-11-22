Refinable Trading 7.5% Lower This Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Refinable has a total market cap of $15.30 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refinable alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00069166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00073160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,250.62 or 0.07210919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,588.13 or 0.97694677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.