Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Price Hits $300.33 on Top Exchanges

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $300.33 or 0.00531100 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $46.25 million and $1.23 million worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,996 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

