Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 77.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,362,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,548 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,131,000 after purchasing an additional 741,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,293,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,096,000 after purchasing an additional 242,361 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,640,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,633,000 after purchasing an additional 709,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,162,000 after purchasing an additional 202,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RLAY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,939 shares of company stock worth $3,100,981. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $34.49 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 306.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

