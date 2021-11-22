Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLAY. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 1,609.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In other Relay Therapeutics news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $796,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,939 shares of company stock worth $3,100,981 in the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $34.49 on Monday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.