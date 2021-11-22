Ren (REN) Trading 15.8% Lower This Week

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Ren has a total market cap of $777.26 million and $43.76 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ren has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Ren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001346 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047359 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00227508 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00088155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ren

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,764,051 coins. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

