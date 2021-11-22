Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Flesher bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vineet R. Jindal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,500 shares of company stock worth $119,825.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,267,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

