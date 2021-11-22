Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock valued at $521,154. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGI opened at $48.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.66 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

