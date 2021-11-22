REPO (REPO) One Day Volume Tops $4.60 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. In the last week, REPO has traded 140.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $4.60 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000581 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

