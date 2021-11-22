Research Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 22nd (EDAP, EDR, EGAN, ESEA, EVGN, FCF, FFIN, FSI, FTRP, GANX)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, November 22nd:

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “EDAP TMS S.A. develops, produces, markets and distributes minimally invasive medical devices, primarily for the treatment of urological diseases. They currently produce and market devices for treatment of benign prostate hyperplasia and urinary tract stones. They are also developing a third range of products for minimally invasive destruction of certain types of tumors. “

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is a entertainment, sports and content company. It is comprised of industry including entertainment agency WME; sports, fashion, events and media company IMG; and premier mixed martial arts organization UFC. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Corporation operates two chartered banks, First Commonwealth Bank and Southwest Bank. Personal financial planning and other financial services and insurance products are also provided through First Commonwealth Trust Company and First Commonwealth Insurance Agency. The Corporation also operates through Commonwealth Systems Corporation, a data processing subsidiary. “

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO. “

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Greencore Group plc is a manufacturer of convenience foods. Its operating segment consists of Convenience Foods, and Ingredients and Property. Convenience Foods segment is engaged in production and sale of convenience foods. Ingredients and Property segment is engaged in distribution of edible oils and molasses, and the management of the Company’s surplus property assets. The company operates primarily in the UK and US. Greencore Group plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

